Report: Florida deputy offered to help 19-year-old in exchange for sexual favor

A now ex-sergeant with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with bribery, after a woman accused him of offering to help her with a legal matter in exchange for oral sex.

According to the report, the 19-year-old woman was driven to Macclenny on Nov. 13 to turn herself in on a warrant for a probation violation. The woman met with Sgt. Randy Davis, 63, at a Shell gas station on East Macclenny Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman told investigators Davis suggested he could help her get her probation reinstated. According to the report, after driving her to his home, the victim said Davis agreed to write a letter in exchange for oral sex.

Davis, the report said, then drove the woman to another location and met with a deputy, and the deputy took the woman to jail. A little more than a week later, the woman reported what happened to a staff member at the Baker County Detention Center.

Maj. Randy Crews with the Sheriff’s Office said it’s the first complaint of this nature that the agency has received against Davis. He said Davis had retired and returned to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crews said Davis was fired and arrested. He was taken to the Bradford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.