Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville kicks off Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families have been camped out at the Prime Osborne Convention Center since Friday night in anticipation of the 21st annual Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville that starts at 9 a.m.

All through December, The Local Station and Ace Hardware sponsored a Positively Jax toy drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old. The deadline to donate was Dec. 18 and enough toys were collected for each of the anticipated 6,000 children to receive three toys each.

There is no registration nor ID requirement for families to participate, but the giveaway will run on a first come, first serve basis. Party organizers will give each kid three tickets that can be exchanged for toys, and some a randomly stamped to receive bikes.

Children will also be able to meet Santa