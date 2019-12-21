55ºF

JSO searches for missing 70-year-old woman

Marcia Logsdon was last seen on Peaceful Road in northeast Jacksonville

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JSO tweeted asking for the public's help finding missing woman, Marci Logsdon. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday asking for the public’s help finding Marcia Logsdon, 70.

Logsdon was last seen near 13300 Peaceful Road in northeast Jacksonville, but officers did not say when.

Anyone who has seen her or has more information is asked to contact JSO’s non-emergency line at 904-360-0500.

