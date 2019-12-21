JSO searches for missing 70-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday asking for the public’s help finding Marcia Logsdon, 70.

Logsdon was last seen near 13300 Peaceful Road in northeast Jacksonville, but officers did not say when.

PLEASE RT: #JSO is seeking information regarding missing adult Marcia Logsdon who was last seen in the area of 13300 Peaceful Road. Call 904-630-0500 with information. pic.twitter.com/CKsH2mzx06 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 21, 2019

Anyone who has seen her or has more information is asked to contact JSO’s non-emergency line at 904-360-0500.