Memorial service to be held for Clay County firefighter

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A procession of firefighters and family will honor the life of Clay County Fire Rescue engineer Jeremy McKay during a memorial service on Saturday.

The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hibernia Baptist Church located at 7100 US Highway 17 in Fleming Island.

The procession will begin at 10 a.m. near Ronnie Van Zant Park, travel west on Sandridge Road, turn north on Henley Road, east on C.R. 220 and then south on U.S. 17 to Hibernia Baptist Church.

The public is invited and encouraged to line the procession route to pay their respects and show support for his grieving family. Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays.

WCJB reported that McKay, 45, died in November after battling cancer. His wife Tanya McKay told News4Jax in 2018 that her husband had Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, a cancer that forms in mucus-secreting glands throughout the body.

McKay, a former Marine, started in 2006 and worked for fourteen years as an engineer near Green Cove Springs. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.