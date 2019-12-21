Woman says backyard is flooded with sewage from neighboring home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman said she’s been living with raw sewage in her yard for months, and she’s frustrated over how to fix the problem.

Holly Burns says the backyard of her home on Junia Street is flooded with sewage from a leaking septic tank at a neighboring home. Burns said city Code Enforcement workers condemned the neighboring house on Thursday, but she claimed her neighbors have continued occupying the home.

“I mean, it’s just extremely frustrating,” Burns said. “It’s horrible. I can’t use my backyard. I have to be careful where my dogs go. My dogs can’t go in half of the backyard.”

The collection of water in Burns’ backyard covers her grass and fence. She said it’s been that way for more than four months.

Burns said she thought the city had resolved the issue when the other home was condemned, but she said the neighbors have ignored the signs that were placed in the yard, which have since been removed. It’s unclear who removed the signs.

The signs read “do not enter” and that the house is unsafe for human habitation and subject to demolition.

“If the city did condemn it, nobody should be in the house at night, and they’re continuing to ignore the law." Burns said. “This continues to flow into my backyard.”

Burns said she’s reported the issue again to the city, but she has not got a response about how her neighbors are still allowed to occupy the home.

News4Jax requested comment from the city about the issue, but did not immediately hear back on Saturday.

For homeowners to reenter a condemned house, they have to get written consent from the chief of municipal code compliance.