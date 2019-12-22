JFRD: Multiple people taken to hospital after crash on I-95 at JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a crash Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 95 at the J. Turner Butler Boulevard exit, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.
According to JFRD, at least five patients, some of whom suffered serious injuries, were transported to the hospital.
It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
