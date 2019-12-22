Nor’easter draws more than just surfers to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – People were braving the weather Sunday at Jacksonville Beach.

There is a high surf advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Monday along the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coastline, with a threat for strong and potentially life-threatening rip currents.

As of early Sunday evening, Jacksonville Beach was looking at waves 5 to 7 feet high.

Surfers Alex Idriss, Frank Lane and Sam Mitchell told News4Jax that there were couple of good waves. They said they had enough experience in the water to make good decisions but issued a word of caution to others.

“If you’re not experienced in the water, you should probably steer clear. But we’re comfortable and we know what we’re doing," the surfers said.

Surfers at Jacksonville Beach

But the storm didn’t just draw in surfers. People could also be seen jogging, walking their dogs and taking in the scenery.

“I just figured it really wouldn’t be crowded due to the weather, so I came to enjoy the view," said Trent Boan, who came to Jacksonville Beach to see the waves. “You know, the mood’s kind of fitting of the storm.”

There was also a breezy, gusty rain along the coast, with a small craft advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Monday for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coastal waters.

A red flag flying over Jacksonville Beach means high surf and a threat of dangerous currents, so while the beaches weren’t closed, people were still strongly urged to use caution.