Holiday travelers brave nor’easter to reach their destination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The strong nor’easter that dropped heavy rainfall across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia this weekend has caused a headache for travelers all across the southeast and up the east coast.

Irene Kuperman, who is traveling from Long Island, New York, said “there was no visibility, no visibility, so that’s why we stopped in Georgia.”

John Bonnette was traveling from Greenville, North Carolina, and said it took him roughly nine hours to get the Savannah on Sunday night.

“It’s great. The music is blaring,” said Bonnette. "A lot of family time, haha.”

The storm is forecast to move up the east coast, leaving southeast Georgia and northeast Florida warmer with a bit more sunshine just in time for Christmas.

“In Georgia, there was a lot of rain, heavy rain, and then once we crossed over into beautiful Florida it was sunshine and perfect," said Vickie Hamlin, a grandmother from Alaska visiting her family.

Despite the wet roads and heavy traffic, families are just happy to be with their loved ones and celebrate the holiday season.

“I’m so happy to be here with my daughter and my two lovely granddaughters to spend Christmas,” said Hamlin.

So if you’re traveling this holiday season, make sure to drive safe and have patience.

