Body found inside burned SUV on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Monday evening at the scene of a vehicle fire on Jacksonville’s Northside, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Sisson Drive and Main Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. in response to a Ford sport-utility vehicle that was burning in the woods, police said.

Once the fire was put out, crews discovered a human body inside the vehicle. The age, gender and identity of the person were not immediately clear the following morning.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email investigators at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

In September 2014, the bodies of 19-year-old Angelia Mangum and 18-year-old Tjhisha Ball, both from Tampa, were found in the same area. Both of the women’s murders remain unsolved to this day.