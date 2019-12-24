Father of cyclist killed in wreck: ‘Christmas will never be the same’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After moving to Jacksonville from New York about three years ago, Leshawn Golden set his sights on building a new life with his girlfriend, according to family.

Golden’s plans unraveled Friday when he was struck by a motorcycle while riding his bicycle. His father, Lee, said the 28-year-old died of his injuries Monday morning.

“Christmas will never be the same," Lee Golden said. “It will never be the same.”

According to Golden’s father, he was born in the Bronx and the family later moved to Queens. It was while living in Far Rockaway that Golden met a woman and fell in love.

“He followed her out to Jacksonville just to be with her," his father said Tuesday.

While living in Jacksonville, Golden got a job at a landscaping company, where he worked for more than two years.

“He started to really fall in love with Jacksonville. You know, he started a life here. He wanted to start a family. He just couldn’t do it,” his father said. “His life got cut short.”

Lee Golden said he will always remember his son as a kind and caring person.

“He was just a good kid,” he said. “He was always listening. Paying attention. He loved to play basketball. He loved to ride bikes."

Golden’s organs are being donated to LifeQuest, something his father said his son would have requested.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not identify the motorcyclist who died in the crash.