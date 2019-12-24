Fire destroys no-kill animal shelter with ties to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Less than a week before Christmas, a fire destroyed a no-kill animal shelter in Madison County that has a connection to a St. Augustine nonprofit.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, 10 animals died in a fire at Ayla’s Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue, a St. Augustine-based non-profit organization, in Greenville on Dec. 19. The fire broke out at 10:30 p.m. in the sanctuary home where property managers were living.

The property managers were able to save most of the dogs, cats, birds and tortoises that lived in the house with them before the fire completely consumed the house, according to the post.

Four cats were injured and six cats are still missing. The two full-time animal caretakers suffered minor injuries, but lost most of their personal belongings and are without a place to live.

The 45-acre farm in Greenville was home to about 150 injured, ill and un-adoptable domestic and farm animals.

A Facebook fundraising campaign has received more than $11,000 in the last two days.

Ayla’s Acres said it relies solely on the generosity of donations from supporters and volunteers and receives no government funding. The organization does get some support through a thrift store in downtown St. Augustine.