Jacksonville man spending 1st Christmas off streets in 25 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jonathan Ross was homeless for more than two decades. Several years ago, he crossed paths with Amy McIntyre, a Jacksonville mother, who ran into him numerous times at the beaches.

For the first time in roughly 25 years, Ross is spending Christmas off the streets.

“People think I’ve been blessing to him, but he’s been a blessing to me,” McIntyre said. “He makes my heart feel so big for what I can do for him.”

McIntyre officially welcomed Ross into her home six months ago after he got a severe leg infection. He’s also battling eye cancer.

“My parents opened their home when I was a kid to foster kids, and I just love people,” explained McIntyre. “For me to see this happen to Jon, he didn’t deserve any of this, he didn’t. He’s a good man, so I felt he deserved better. I just want him to have the best life that he can have, however long that is. This is his home.”

People in the community are following Ross’ journey and progress on Facebook.

This Christmas, dozens of people in the Jacksonville area and even in different parts of the country sent Ross Christmas cards.

During the interview with News4Jax, someone dropped gifts off for Ross to open on Christmas morning.

“I didn’t know they were in my corner that much, so, it’s good to hear” Ross said.

McIntyre said the community loves following Jon’s progress

“So many people have reached out to us to say that we’ve inspired them, that they didn’t believe there were good people out there anymore but this changes their mind,” McIntyre said. "The outpouring of love from the community, the people and people believing that these things can happen still, and that they can still do things for other people. You don’t have to have a lot to do it, you just have to have a good heart and you just have to care.”