6 arrested in undercover Putnam County narcotics raid
PALATKA, Fla. – Six people have been arrested after months of investigating by narcotics detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
When a search warrant was served at a home on Colonial Circle, detectives located drugs including heroin, meth, painkillers and counterfeit money.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the home was a suspected drug house. The six people arrested were:
- James Burke, 34, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Justin Childs, 37, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Geary Douglas, 63, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jayson Douglas, 41, charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Joseph McMahon, 37, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Amanda Ward, 31, charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation
