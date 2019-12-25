68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

68ºF

Local News

6 arrested in undercover Putnam County narcotics raid

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Putnam County, News
photo

PALATKA, Fla. – Six people have been arrested after months of investigating by narcotics detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

When a search warrant was served at a home on Colonial Circle, detectives located drugs including heroin, meth, painkillers and counterfeit money.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the home was a suspected drug house. The six people arrested were:

  • James Burke, 34, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Justin Childs, 37, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Geary Douglas, 63, charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jayson Douglas, 41, charged with possession of a controlled substance
  • Joseph McMahon, 37, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Amanda Ward, 31, charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: