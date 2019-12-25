Body found on side of North Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist discovered a man’s body on the side of a North Jacksonville road on Christmas Day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic male was found around noon Wednesday at the end of Cole Road near Oceanway.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead upon arrival and foul play is suspected due to signs of trauma.

While investigators believe the body had been on the side of the road for at least 12 hours before it was discovered, they are still trying to figure out if the victim was killed somewhere else and his body was dropped off at this location.

JSO did not give any other details.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at ‪1-866-845-TIPS‬.