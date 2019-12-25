Motorcyclist killed after losing control on Crescent Beach Bridge

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine man was killed in a crash on State Road 206 when he lost control of his motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Richard Pracel, 31, was driving along the Crescent Beach Bridge when he was thrown from his motorcycle and into the path of oncoming traffic.

Pracel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, FHP said.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by his wife, the couple had been together for 12 years. They had started a company together and recently bought a house. Pracel coached both tackle and flag football.

“He loved coaching the kids, it made his day. Sports was always a passion for him,” Pracel’s wife wrote.

Pracel is survived by his wife, two children and his mother and father.