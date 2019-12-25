Police cruiser involved in Regency Square crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police cruiser and another car were involved in a crash on Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the officer was driving southbound on Monument Road when the driver of a Honda CR-V turned left in front of the cruiser onto Regency Square Boulevard.
The driver of the CR-V was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The officer was not hospitalized.
