Police cruiser involved in Regency Square crash

Lexi Suda, Producer

Tags: Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police cruiser and another car were involved in a crash on Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the officer was driving southbound on Monument Road when the driver of a Honda CR-V turned left in front of the cruiser onto Regency Square Boulevard.

The driver of the CR-V was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The officer was not hospitalized.

