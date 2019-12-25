Suspect who escaped deputy recaptured in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla – A retail theft suspect who broke away from a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday morning in Orange Park was caught after a brief chase, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who was medically cleared from the Orange Park Medical Center, was able to break free from a deputy and run away early on Christmas morning, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Deputies searched an area near Clermont Road for the suspect and the suspect was eventually caught and taken to jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.