1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting at Live Bar on Christmas night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Police are searching for a yellow sports car after a double shooting that occurred on Christmas night at a downtown club. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one person died and 1 person suffered gun shot wounds in the shooting.

The shooting happened at Live Bar on East Bay Street just before midnight. Live bar is less than a block away from JSO headquarters.

A flyer our photographer found near the bar shows the establishment had been advertising an event at the bar Christmas night, calling it, "The Biggest Christmas Party in the City.

The event was supposed to last until 2 a.m. but the bar closed shortly after the gunfire. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside, or outside of the club. There is at least one video on Twitter showing the chaos that broke out after shots were fired.

JSO said one person who was shot was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. The second person who was also shot, checked themself into the hospital.

Police don’t have a description of the shooter, but are on the look out for a yellow sports car. If you have any information contact JSO or Crimestoppers.