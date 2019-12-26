Community activist proposes plan to reduce violence in Jacksonville in the new year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The year 2020 is just seven days away and a local community activist says he’s so tired of the violence in Jacksonville, that he’s proposing a five-step plan that he says will help reduce it in the new year.

Ben Frazier, the president of the Northside Coalition, has a proposed plan that goes after irresponsible gun owners and people who steal guns. His plan also calls for local news media to unite with the City Hall to launch a multi-media campaign.

The first step is to launch new programs that help people in high crime areas gain employment. Fraizer says there is a direct correlation between crime, poverty and unemployment.

“We must accept that to begin with. That is our premise," Fraizer said.

Violent criminals with felony records are not legally allowed to own or have a gun, but according to law enforcement, many criminals committing violent crimes are stealing guns left in unlocked cars. Which is why Fraizer says his second proposal calls for stiffer penalties.

“We need to impose stiff penalties and fines for people who leave weapons in unlocked cars and people who are caught in possession of unregistered weapons," he said.

Fraizer is also proposing stiff fines for people caught in possession of firearms on school campuses.

The third step in the proposal is a series of town hall meetings conducted by law enforcement and city leaders.

“I believe a city and individuals can change for the better, but we must be honest and straight forward in our approach," Fraizer said. "We’ve got to talk this thing out.”

The fourth step, calls for local news media and the city to work together to create a multi-step stop the violence campaign.

“We need to begin to challenge and interrupt the norm of violence in this town and we have to do it starting with word of mouth campaigns," Fraizer said.

His fifth step in the proposal calls for a cease-fire to start the new year. He says that too many innocent victims are being caught in the cross-fire.

Fraizer’s proposal comes after a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve at a Brentwood shopping plaza. Police say a gunman fired into a car with a man, woman and two kids inside.

The kids were not injured, but the man was killed and the woman was seriously injured.