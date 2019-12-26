Jacksonville couple saves Christmas for some residents after FedEx packages delivered to wrong address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville couple made sure that others had their gifts in time for Christmas after FedEx delivered twenty packages that didn’t belong to them Saturday.

David Taylor-Bonner and his girlfriend Brittany Kato said they hadn’t ordered any packages for the holiday. Taylor-Bonner checked the packages when they arrived, noticing they were addressed to several different people who live on a different side of town.

“What I ended up doing was contacting FedEx and FedEx responded with a message and said that they wouldn’t’ be open on Tuesday (Christmas Eve) and the packages may not arrive (by Christmas Day),” Taylor-Bonner said.

Knowing FedEx wouldn’t get the packages to their rightful owners by Christmas, Taylor-Bonner and Kato put their Santa hats on and took matters into their own hands.

"We just wanted to make sure people had their Christmas,” Taylor-Bonner said.

The couple successfully delivered all twenty packages, even taking pictures with some of the happy recipients.

“I felt great, just to be able to spread that joy to those folks," Kato said.

Some of the packages also had medication for customers.

This isn’t the first time packages were delivered to the wrong address this holiday season. Another Jacksonville woman had a dozen packages delivered to her home Christmas Eve, that weren’t hers.

FedEx issued a statement to News4Jax, Nikki Mendicino, with FedEx Ground Public Relations said, “We sincerely apologize to our customers for this error. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”