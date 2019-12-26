K9s track down Lake City man accused of running from deputies at Orange Park hospital

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A Lake City man who was caught after he allegedly ran from deputies at the Orange Park Medical Center on Christmas morning is now facing new charges on top of a retail theft charge.

According to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, William Newham was being held at the Orange Park Medical Center Wednesday after he was accused of stealing two bracelets from the Sears located inside the Orange Park Mall on Christmas Eve.

As Newham, 40, was being taken out of the hospital in handcuffs by a deputy, he bent down and pretended to be in pain before breaking away before the deputy could put him in the car, according to the report. Newham then ran to a nearby construction site on Kingsley Avenue and slid under a gate, the deputy said.

After a brief search, two K9s were able to find Newham and take him down.

After he was brought back to the hospital to treat his dog bite wounds, according to the report, he was taken to Clay County Jail without further incident.

Newham, who also had a felony warrant out of Bradford County for domestic battery by strangulation, is charged with giving false information to law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence and attempting to escape from custody.