Man charged with kidnapping, child abuse in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man is in jail after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and hurting her daughter, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Jonathan Bolton, 31, was arrested on Christmas Eve after his girlfriend told investigators he took her phone, would not let her get out of a car and threatened her and her daughter’s safety following an argument on Saturday at the Scottish Inn in St. Augustine.

When the child started crying, the woman told police that Bolton squeezed and held on to the child tight and caused bruising to the child’s back, neck and face. The victim was finally able to call 911 on Tuesday when Bolton got out of the car.

Bolton was arrested and charged with kidnapping, kidnapping of a minor, child abuse, child neglect and obstruction of justice.

Bolton remains in jail and is being held on a $33,000 bond.