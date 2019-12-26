Police need your help locating missing 76-year-old man

76-year-old Mack Peters is reported missing from the Circle K gas station at State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen operating a white 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with the Florida Tag #Z96DCS.

Peters was last seen around 11:30 a.m.

He was wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you’ve seen Peter you’re encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Communications Section at (904)-264-6512 or 911.