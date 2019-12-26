Project Roadblock: Tow to Go, other options help you avoid driving drunk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is one of the deadliest weeks of the year when it comes to crashes.

At least 29 people die every day in the U.S. because of crashes involving a drunk driver, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported more than 10,500 deaths from drunk driving crashes.

Judy Cotton, with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said it’s a problem many of us don’t even think about.

“We all worry about terrorism and natural disasters, but impaired driving kills way more people than that, and it’s so preventable,” Cotton said. “It’s something that we don’t have to worry about if we just have that plan and make a good choice.”

As part of a nationwide effort to curb drinking and driving, News4Jax is taking part, along with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country, in Project Roadblock.

Part of the effort, which runs from Dec. 26 to New Year’s Eve, includes reminding drivers about free Tow to Go services available.

In Florida and Georgia, AAA offers free Tow to Go through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, and AAA membership is not required to take advantage.

Just dial 855-2-TOW-2-GO, and AAA will take you and your car to a safe location within 10 miles.

In addition, Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring its annual “Keep Our City Safe” program, providing a free ride home in the form of an Uber or cab, between 3 p.m. on Dec.31and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

If you would like to use the free ride program in Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve or Day, click here for the details.

Drivers can also call a rideshare or taxi company or establish a designated driver before heading out for festivities. Remember, a designated driver is one who has been sober all night, not the person in your group who is the “least drunk” or had the fewest drinks.

For good tips on selecting a responsible designated driver, click here.