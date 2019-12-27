Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire crossing guards

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – There is a shortage of school crossing guards, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darryl Daniels released a video message on Thursday evening about the steps the sheriff’s office is taking to combat the problem.

The county has several locations where crossing guards are needed, including elementary schools and junior high schools. Daniels said crossing guards are not mandatory at high schools.

While the shortage may raise concern for some parents, children in the county are not in danger, Daniels said.

“Your kids are not in a position that they’re in danger, if you will, for their ability or inability to be able to cross the streets. We have folks who will help them do that,” the sheriff said. “Part of our plan is to use the Public Service Aid functions, or PSAs.”

Daniels said Public Service Aids are currently filling in as school crossing guards. Daniels said he does not want to pull deputies from patrol to help with crossing guard duties.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill part-time positions. Daniels encouraged community members to apply as crossing guards on the Sheriff’s Office’s website.