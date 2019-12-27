Mother decorates Joleen Cummings’ memorial bench in Hilliard

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial bench at the B.H. “Buck” Buchanan Park in Hilliard was decorated this holiday season to remember a Nassau County mother of three.

A News4Jax viewer sent photos and said her mother, Anne Johnson, placed ribbons and a card on the bench.

Joleen Cummings has not been seen since May when she went missing from the hair salon where she worked. Investigators said she is presumed dead, and her co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, has been charged with Cummings’ murder.

The park bench dedicated to Cummings was placed at Buchanan Park because Cummings’ family said she and her three children spent a lot of time there.

The bench serves as a type of memorial for Cummings, whose body has not been found.

