75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

75ºF

Local News

Mother decorates Joleen Cummings’ memorial bench in Hilliard

Bench honors Joleen Cummings at B.H. “Buck” Buchanan Park in Hilliard

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Nassau County, News
Joleen Cummings
Joleen Cummings

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial bench at the B.H. “Buck” Buchanan Park in Hilliard was decorated this holiday season to remember a Nassau County mother of three.

A News4Jax viewer sent photos and said her mother, Anne Johnson, placed ribbons and a card on the bench.

Joleen Cummings has not been seen since May when she went missing from the hair salon where she worked. Investigators said she is presumed dead, and her co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, has been charged with Cummings’ murder.

RELATED: Park bench dedicated to Nassau mom abducted, presumed dead

The park bench dedicated to Cummings was placed at Buchanan Park because Cummings’ family said she and her three children spent a lot of time there.

The bench serves as a type of memorial for Cummings, whose body has not been found.

Message for Joleen
Message for Joleen
Joleen
Joleen

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: