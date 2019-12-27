Neighbors say area where teen’s ATV crashed is magnet for speeders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after a teenager was injured in an ATV crash on Brady Road in Mandarin, neighbors shared with News4Jax their safety concerns about the street he was driving along.

Jonathan Jones, 17, is recovering in an intensive care unit after the ATV he was driving crashed into a tree. His mother believes he was run off the road by a speeding vehicle.

A reminder for all: It’s against the law to ride at ATV on a paved and public road in the state of Florida.

Kathi and Scott Fjelstad live in the area, just down the road from the Mandarin Sports Association Park at Alberts Field. They said they watch daily as cars speed by.

“There’s literally hundreds of kids up there. They’re playing ball with their families up there, and it’s just very concerning that some day some child might get hurt,” Scott Fjelstad said.

The two-lane road has no sidewalks.

“People do whatever they can to avoid San Jose (Boulevard), and it’s kind of a street where you can avoid the traffic," Scott Fjelstad said.

Using a radar speed gun, News4Jax counted roughly 30 cars over a period of 90 minutes on Friday in the area of the crash. Only two cars traveled at or under the 30 MPH posted speed limit.

Over 33% of the cars were going 10 or more MPH over the speed limit.

Kathi Fjelstad said the results were worse than she was expecting.

“This was a real reality check,” she said.

The couple said they have witnessed a number of crashes over their 12 years living in the area. They had photos of a car that hit a tree at the ballpark in 2018.

“Debris actually ended in the field,” Kathi Fjelstad said. “Thank goodness the children weren’t playing there that morning.”

The pair said they would like to see speed bumps and a greater police presence along the road. They said they’ve reached out to their local councilman about it.