Tear-jerking video shows daughter open gift from mom on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old burst into tears when she opened a gift on Christmas morning.

Lynn Marie Ellis loves American country singer and songwriter Kane Brown. Turns out, the star is coming to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville‎ in 2020.

Karen Hull, Lynn’s mom, told News4Jax she adopted three girls as a single mother, two from Florida Department of Children and Families and the one who was left on her doorstep.

She wanted to do something special for Lynn, so she decided to send her to go see Kane Brown for the first time!

“I’m nothing special or no one special we have our struggles like everyone else, however, my child so loves Kane Brown I had to do everything possible to get her the tickets, so I did, I knew it would make her so happy, but once again, she showed me the real meaning of Christmas once again,” Hull told News4Jax.

The video shows Lynn open her gift and burst into tears when she learns she will be seeing her favorite singer in person.

It was definitely a Christmas she will remember forever.