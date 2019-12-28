Cars burglarized in gated community off Kernan Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Windows of numerous cars were left shattered after neighbors said they were hit by burglars overnight at the Pointe at Tamaya apartment complex.

Madison Cunningham said she was on the way to work Friday morning. She immediately noticed something was off when she walked out to her car.

"My doors were open, slightly open, and I noticed all my money was gone, and everything was searched through. Then later, I found out my debit card was stolen.” Cunningham said.

While Cunningham was speaking with News4Jax, she got an alert on her phone from her bank. She learned someone had used her card more than once.

“I’m stressed out about it, but I’m thankful I have my boyfriend supporting me," she said.

Prior to the burglaries, crime appears to be rare in the community. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s crime map, three car burglaries and two thefts had been reported within the last four weeks in a one mile radius.