Florida’s first coast needs blood donations during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LifeSouth Community Blood Center joined The Morning Show Saturday asking the community to lend their arms to save lives during the holidays, a time that often sees a decline in blood donations.

District Community Development Coordinator, Karen Patterson explained that busy schedules, travel and poor weather can all lead to blood shortages. That’s why LifeSouth encourages all eligible donors to help offset that drop by giving at one of the organization’s local donor centers and blood drives.

Through January 6, LifeSouth is saying “thank you” to donors with a $10 gift card at its two donor centers open Monday through Friday. There are also multiple mobile drives set up across the community.

January is National Blood Donor Month, so there are lots of upcoming drives and locations including:

December 28 at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Baymeadows Road, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Best Buy on Atlantic Boulevard, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

December 29 at Hagan Ace Hardware on San Jose Boulevard, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Walmart at Amelia Plaza, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

December 30 at Walgreens on McCormick Road, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Blaze Pizza on Town Center Parkway, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

December 31 at Winn-Dixie on Lofton Square Court in Yulee, 12 - 5 p.m. and Walmart at 13490 Beach Boulevard, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

January 1 at Lowe’s South Jacksonville, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Winn-Dixie on U.S. 1 in Hilliard, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

January 2 at Walmart at 8808 Beach Boulevard, 12:30 - 7 p.m. and Winn-Dixie on FL 200 in Callahan, 12 - 6 p.m.

January 3 at Best Buy on Blanding Boulevard, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Joann Fabrics on FL 200 in Yulee, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Century Deerwood Park Apartments on Gate Parkway, 3 - 6 p.m.

January 4 at Best Buy on Southside Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Walmart on SR 200 in Yulee, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

January 5 at Church of the Redeemer, 9:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe’s on Philips Highway, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and PETCO on State Road in Yulee, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

January 6 at Bailey’s Health and Fitness on Philips Highway, 3:30 - 7 p.m., Planet Fitness in Atlantic Beach, 12:30 - 6:30 p.m. and Walmart Neighborhood Market on Baymeadows Road, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For those who want to give back to the community as a 2020 New Year’s resolution, LifeSouth also recommends hosting a blood drive. It’s free to become a host and LifeSouth will provide all the necessary equipment, snacks, gifts, and marketing support.

More information about drives, donations and hosting is available on LifeSouth.org.