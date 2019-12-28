Horses rescued from overturned trailer in Putnam County

It was a team effort by first responders in Putnam County early Friday morning to rescue two horses.

The horses had been trapped in a trailer that overturned in a ditch.

Putnam County Emergency Management posted photos on Facebook explaining that fire rescue crews from Putnam County and East Palatka helped with the efforts along with the Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, the St. Johns County Special Operations team, a towing company and large animal veterinarians.

At last check, both horses were being evaluated for their injuries.