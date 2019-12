LAKE CITY, Fla. – At around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash on U.S. 90 just west of Northwest Rodeo Court in Lake City.

Troopers said that crash left at least one person died in the crash.

U.S. 90 was blocked off for a short period of time while FHP investigated, but all lanes have since reopened.