Police: Man identified in Jacksonville Beach attempted sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Friday announced that officers secured an arrest warrant for a man suspected in an attempted sexual battery that was reported outside a popular bar.

According to a news release from the police department, Darius Dornes, 25, is charged with attempted sexual battery. He has not been arrested.

Investigators said surveillance video from Tavern On 1st Street shows four men walking among the crowd just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. After asking for the public’s help, police said all four people seen in the video have been identified.

Shortly after the video was recorded, police said at least one of the men was involved in an attack on a woman outside of Lynch’s Irish Pub, a bar located a block away.