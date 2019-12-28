St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office captures cows on the lam

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reunited two cow calves with its mother Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was called to Oxford Estates, where the calves were spotted.

Deputies posted on social media that the calves’ mother was looking for her little ones. Four deputies led the babies back to mama.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says the lesson learned is to “never wander away from your mom without her telling her where you are going! Moms get nervous when they don’t know where their children are.”