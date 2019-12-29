FHP: Lake City man, 20, killed in single-car crash on SR 47

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Lake City man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a single-car crash early Sunday in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:50 a.m. on State Road 47 at Southwest Ward Lane, just north of Interstate 75.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Kia Optima was traveling north on S.R. 47 when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the road and collided with a utility pole. Troopers said the vehicle ended up in a ditch along S.R. 47 after the collision.

The driver, identified as Matias Ault, died at the scene, troopers said.

The two passengers -- a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both of Lake City -- were taken to Lake City Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said. The Highway Patrol report shows neither was wearing a seat belt.