Four suspects detained after two armed robberies in Ribault neighborhood

Four suspects were detained after two armed robberies in the Ribault neighborhood Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. John Gay, the Sheriff’s Office received a report about of an armed robbery at 3:17 p.m.

When officers arrived at the 3000 block of Ribault Scenic Drive, they met the victim who was robbed at gunpoint by four teenage males on foot. Once the description of the suspects were obtained, officers put out a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) over the radio to other officers in the area.

Around 4:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received another call about an armed robbery on the 6700 block of Restlawn Drive, 0.8 miles from the first incident.

According to JSO, the two victims were battered but the suspects did not take anything. The description the victims gave of the suspects matched the description from the first robbery.

Lt. Gay said that minutes later, four teens matching the suspects’ description were detained at Merivale Road and Palmdale Avenue. They were identified and transported to the JSO Robbery Office for further investigation. One firearm was recovered.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.