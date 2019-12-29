Jaguars fans sound off about conflicting reports on Doug Marrone’s future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday amid conflicting reports about whether Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will be out after the game.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan already fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

Ahead of kickoff, News4Jax spoke with Jaguars fans about whether they want to see Marrone stay or go.

“I don’t think Marrone ever really got a fair shake. I’d like to see him with one more season, maybe, to kind of see what he can do without a Coughlin influence or anything like that,” Jaguars fan Spencer Chance said.

Jaguars fan Samantha Massie said: “I definitely think that Tom Coughlin being dismissed is a step in the right direction. But I’m not sure if Marrone leaving is going to be the fix everyone’s expecting it to be."

Shortly after a tweet Saturday by ESPN reporter Dianna Russini reported that Marrone would be dismissed following Sunday’s game, a tweet from Ian Rapoport stated that there was no truth to the report.

Rapoport, a reporter for the NFL Network, tweeted a statement from Jim Woodcock, the spokesperson for Khan:

“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”

Woodcock was referencing the report that was tweeted by Russini:

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game vs. Colts, per sources. Jaguars will begin a search for a new head coach. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 28, 2019

Additionally, ProFootballTalk said it confirmed with multiple sources that Marrone has not been told he will be let go.

Per multiple sources, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has not been told he'll be fired after Sunday's game. (He could still be fired after Sunday's game, but he hasn't been told that.) — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 28, 2019

Tony Khan, Shad Khan’s son and the Jaguars Senior Vice President of Football Administration and Technology, also made an appearance on Twitter -- refuting the ESPN report.

Beyond differing opinions on Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell, there is still enthusiasm going into the offseason for the rookie who brought a bit of a spark at quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

“I feel like we really started to build that winning culture again with the team really rallying around Minshew, stepping in the place as a rookie to fill Foles’ shoes,” said Jaguars fan David Burns. “That was something that really resonated well, especially the community and even with the nation as a whole getting into Minshew mania.”