JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southbound Interstate 95 reopened early Sunday evening at Old St. Augustine Road after an hourlong closure.

The closure stretched from about 5 p.m. to just before 6 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews were “working an investigation assignment” with ⁦‪the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JFRD urged drivers to be careful while traveling in the area.