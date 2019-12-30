String of auto burglaries reported in Jacksonville’s Mandarin neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of several cars that were broken into in the Mandarin neighborhood.

On Monday morning, several residents told News4Jax that their cars were damaged overnight. It happened in two separate neighborhoods off Hood Road -- Nature’s Forest and Mallard Cove.

“My neighbor came and knocked on my door and his truck had already been hit,” resident David Waters said. “But he came over here and told me mine had also been hit.

The passenger side window on Waters’ pickup truck was shattered and the center console was destroyed. Fortunately, Waters said, nothing was stolen. He filed a police report early Monday.

“I don’t keep anything in my truck of value, so nothing of value was stolen,” he said.

His neighbor’s driver’s side window was busted, but the neighbor said nothing was taken from his car either.

Less than a mile away from those two burglaries, a resident of Mallard Cove said his truck was also targeted. A camera was taken from that vehicle. That victim said five vehicles were burglarized in his neighborhood.

Waters told News4Jax this kind of property crime is unusual for the area.

“Another neighbor of mine said he’s been here since ’91 and maybe this has happened once or twice since then,” Waters said. “It’s a pretty peaceful, quiet neighborhood.”