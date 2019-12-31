Attorney believes Live Bar should be closed after deadly Christmas shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members of a 28-year-old father who was shot and killed at a downtown Jacksonville nightclub on Christmas night have hired an attorney to investigate Live Bar.

Marwan Porter, the lawyer representing the family of Johnny Holloway, said he and his legal team are investigating the club for negligence. During a Tuesday news conference, Porter said he believes Live Bar should be closed.

“We are going to look into why this happened, what went wrong and what we could’ve done and what they could’ve done to prevent this from happening so that it never happens again,” Porter said. “We are concerned that people who may attend that establishment may not be safe.”

Shortly after the shooting, the assistant manager admitted mistakes were made with security. Management declined to comment on Tuesday.

Two people were shot on the night of the shooting. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been announced.

“We just want justice for my brother,” said Cassandra Johnson, Holloway’s sister. “If you know anything, just come up and tell us.”

Porter said his firm should finish its investigation within 30 days.