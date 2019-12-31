Callahan arcade burglarized as officials weigh future of businesses

CALLAHAN, Fla. – An adult arcade in Callahan was broken into and ransacked early Tuesday morning, several hours after Nassau County commissioners weighed a proposal to impose stricter regulations on such businesses.

Deputies were called to the Spin City Arcade along U.S. 1 early Tuesday morning in response to a break-in, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper. Once there, they found that someone had shattered a glass door to the business and ransacked the place. Deputies believe the burglar was driving a blue sedan.

The burglary came after commissioners met Monday evening to discuss a proposal to ban simulated gambling devices and classify them as a public nuisance. Among other things, a draft version of the measure suggested the devices have a negative impact on the community and quality of life there.

The room was split over what should be done with the businesses.

Arcade owners, who did not wish to speak on camera, claimed the arcades bring in valuable revenue and provide a social outlet for seniors. One business owner told News4Jax she does not feel it’s fair to sanction all arcades when only a few have been involved in violent crimes.

Kenny Farmer was among the residents who spoke out against the businesses, calling for the board to act. “It’s a problem that exists, and it needs to be taken care of and taken care of immediately,” Farmer said during public comments.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed drug sales and prostitution while performing undercover surveillance at 28 of the arcades operating in the county. The agency said three of the business have been hit in armed robberies this year.

The move to regulate simulated gambling devices in Nassau comes after Jacksonville shut down adult arcades in October. No action was taken at Monday’s meeting, but the topic is expected to be heard again on Jan. 26.