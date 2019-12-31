DUI manslaughter charges reduced for Nassau woman connected to death of young mother

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Charges have been reduced for a Yulee woman who was accused of DUI manslaughter after a passenger in a car she was driving fell out of the back seat, hit her head and died on a Nassauville street in November.

Hailey Hutto, a 25-year-old mother, died Nov. 9 after she fell out of a car driven by Ashley Collum.

Collum, 23, was initially charged with DUI manslaughter, but those charges were dropped Dec. 10 and a misdemeanor DUI charge was filed instead.

According to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Collum was driving two passengers as they left a party on Duck Lake Drive around 9:30 p.m. when Hutto, who was riding in the back seat, got angry and tried to get out of the car.

As Collum turned onto Merlin Drive, the rear door opened and Hutto fell out while the car was moving, witnesses said. Collum then took off before returning 15 minutes later, according to witnesses.

Collum later gave two breath samples to the Sheriff’s Office which came back as .136 and .146, nearly twice the legal blood alcohol content limit, according to an arrest report. Collum also told a Nassau deputy she’d smoked marijuana earlier in the night.

Collum was arraigned on the misdemeanor DUI charge Monday and her next court date is Jan. 22.