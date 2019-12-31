Heading to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in 2020? Read this first.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you live in Jacksonville or perhaps you’re visiting the River City to watch the Indiana Hoosiers go head to head with the Tennessee Volunteers, here’s a few things to keep in mind before you head downtown to TIAA Bank Field.

Parking for the game

A Gator Bowl spokesperson on Tuesday said the parking lots will open on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. Pre-purchase parking passes are sold out, and parking will be available on game day in select lots for $35.

HELPFUL LINK: Gator Bowl parking map

If you don’t have a spot reserved, you can also park away from the stadium and take a JTA shuttle. A ride on the Game Day Express will cost $9, or $8 if purchased using the MyJTA App.

JTA Shuttles will run from the parking lots on King Street and at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. They will start running at 5 p.m. and continue running up to an hour after the game.

Heading into the stadium

The box office between Gates 2 and 3 will open at 4 p.m. on game day.

Gates 1, 4 and 7 will open at 4 p.m. All other stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

Keep in mind that there is a clear bag policy for anything larger than a “clutch” or a wallet-size. No bags larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches will be allowed inside. Metal detectors will be in place.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

For more information, head to the Gator Bowl’s official website.