Local places to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve

FLORIDA – If you’re hoping to ring in the New Year with a fireworks display, News4Jax has a look at some of the places planning to light up the sky on Tuesday night.

Downtown Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville will put on a fireworks display over the St. Johns River. Viewing areas are along the north and south banks of the river, at places like Friendship Fountain, under the Fuller Warren Bridge in Riverside and along the Riverwalk. The show starts at midnight.

Fernandina Beach

On Amelia Island, the family-friendly Shrimp Drop will start at 5 p.m. It will be held in Marina Parking Lots A & B on Centre Street. People of all ages can enjoy vendors, food, games and live music ahead of the fireworks spectacular.

St. Augustine Beach

This year’s Beach Blast Off at the St. Augustine Beach Pier Park will start at 4 p.m. The fireworks show kicks off at 8:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment throughout the night, for the lineup click here.