Meet one of the troopers patrolling the highways for drunk drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Driving drunk? Expect to get pulled over, arrested and hauled off to jail. That’s the message Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers as New Year’s Eve approaches.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 4,100 people died in drunk driving crashes during the month of December from 2013 to 2017. That’s why troopers say they will be out in full force to crack down on drivers who have had too much to drink during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

On Monday, News4Jax spent part of the night out on the road with one trooper, who says this is the time when drunk driving is very prevalent, and she is not playing around when it comes to keeping drunk drivers off the road.

Her name is Trooper Addison Wheeler and she’s out patrolling the highways to keep them safe from drunk drivers this holiday.

While enjoying a night out celebrating the start of a new year, it’s important to remember to drink responsibly and not get behind the wheel while intoxicated because Wheeler says impaired driving can injure or kill you, your passenger, other motorists and pedestrians.

“If you don’t think about all those things, you have to answer to us," Wheeler said.

In 2018, according to the Department of Transportation, more than 10,000 people across the United States were killed in crashes involving drunk driving. Nationally, over the last five years, an average of 300 people died in drunk driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year, the Department of Transportation says.

Wheeler says sometimes people are not aware they are too drunk to drive until it’s too late.

“You could have one drink or one Tylenol PM wrong. It’s not necessarily how much you had to drink, what you have taken or the substance. It’s are you impaired beyond your normal faculties to operate a vehicle safely?” Wheeler said.

Law enforcement will be out in full force New Year’s Eve night to take suspected DUI drivers off the road. So, if you are drinking, Wheeler offers some advice.

“Designate a driver. Use a shared ride service like Uber or Lyft to get you to your destination safely,” she said.

FHP DUI enforcement

Options to help you avoid driving drunk

As part of a nationwide effort to curb drinking and driving, News4Jax is taking part, along with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country, in Project Roadblock. Part of the effort, which runs from Dec. 26 to New Year’s Eve, includes reminding drivers about free Tow to Go services available.

In Florida and Georgia, AAA offers free Tow to Go through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, and AAA membership is not required to take advantage. Just dial 855-2-TOW-2-GO, and AAA will take you and your car to a safe location within 10 miles.

In addition, Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring its annual “Keep Our City Safe” program, providing a free ride home in the form of an Uber or cab, between 3 p.m. on Dec.31and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. If you would like to use the free ride program in Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve or Day, click here for the details.

Drivers can also call a rideshare or taxi company or establish a designated driver before heading out for festivities. Remember, a designated driver is one who has been sober all night, not the person in your group who is the “least drunk” or had the fewest drinks. For good tips on selecting a responsible designated driver, click here.