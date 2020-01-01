As New Year began, bullets flew through two Westside homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a scary New Year’s Day for two Westside families whose houses were riddled with bullets.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, someone shot multiple rounds into the back of two homes on Silk Leaf Lane near Jammes Road.

Between the two houses, there were about a dozen bullet holes that hit the porch and back windows.

One of the homeowners, who asked not to be identified, said she’s lucky she and her two kids weren’t home.

“It was just shocking," the woman said.

Bullet holes and fragments are still scattered across the house’s master bedroom. The homeowner said she got home from work early Wednesday morning and found the wreckage.

“I came home and noticed there was particles on the couch and I thought maybe something happened to the ceiling and when I look over here toward my dresser I noticed there was a big brown hole up in the top and there was dust all along the dresser,” she said.

Holes from the bullets are in the back wall and through the mirror some of which ricocheted and struck other parts of the room. She called JSO and said responding officers told her it could have been celebratory gunfire as the new year began.

“Just the way it happened it doesn’t sit right with me it doesn’t sit right at all,” she said. “I don’t think it was intentionally for me or my neighbor, but I don’t know exactly what it is.”

Just a few yards away, her next-door neighbor’s home was also hit by multiple bullets in the living room and a back bedroom.

Young kids live in both houses and the families said they’re counting their blessings no one was hit.

“They’re gonna come home today and they have to see all of this and they’re gonna come home how should we be comfortable in the home knowing that stuff like this is going on in the neighborhood,” the homeowner said.

She’s urging other homeowners in the area to be alert and to report any suspicious activity to police.