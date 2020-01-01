JSO searching for silver sedan after shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was shot while in a northside Jacksonville neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lorain Street.

The victim told JSO someone shot him from while riding in a silver four-door sedan, but he was not able to make out the make and model of the car.

Detectives ask anyone who has information regarding shooting to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO’s non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.