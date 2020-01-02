1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Arlington Expressway crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday night in a crash on the Arlington Expressway.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the crash, which involved two cars, happened eastbound on the expressway around 10 p.m. near the Southside Boulevard connector.

JFRD said two people were trapped in two different cars, one with serious injuries and one with critical injuries. One person was later pronounced dead, according to JFRD. The other passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

JFRD said the crash would cause delays in the area as crews cleared the scene.