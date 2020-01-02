Florida children under the age of 5 can get into Seaworld for free in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is offering free admission to 2020 preschoolers.

Parents must register online for the promotion online by Feb. 3., according to SeaWorld.

Parents are also required to bring online confirmation, their child’s birth certificate or passport, and a valid Florida ID.

This offer is only available to Florida residents and does not include free parking, discounts or any separately ticketed events. There are no blackout dates with this card.

Families can get the same preschool card for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island as well.

