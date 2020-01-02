75ºF

Small plane makes belly landing at Cecil Airport

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small plane made a belly landing Thursday afternoon at Cecil Airport after reporting an issue with its landing gear.

According to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, two people were onboard the plane. Both made it out of the plane safely.

An aerial view from Sky 4 showed emergency crews at the scene. It appeared the plane’s landing gear did not deploy.

